BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis can now dial 2-1-1 to reach a suicide prevention hotline.

Gov. Brad Little announced the partnership between the 211 Idaho CareLine and the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline on Tuesday.

Previously, 211 callers seeking suicide prevention help would be transferred to an operator, who would give them a separate 10-digit phone number to call.

Numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Idahoans aged 15 to 34.