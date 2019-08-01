Icy roads cause dozens of crashes in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (The Salt Lake Tribune) — Icy roads have caused multiple crashes and temporary highway closures.

Utah Highway Patrol officials report there have been at least 84 crashes statewide Monday morning since midnight.

Many have been in northern Utah and along the Interstate 15 corridor. I-15 experienced temporary closures early Monday, and traffic remained delayed after I-15 reopened along the Wasatch Front.

Utah transportation officials say another 14 crashes were reported in Salt Lake County before 8 a.m. .