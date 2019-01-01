Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse will always stand together with our community! Everyday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., until the end of March, Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse is kindly offering free fried rice or noodle with soft drink to the elderly or anyone in need. You can visit Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse in Evanston to pick up the food and drink items.

Please listen to Elan’s interview with Jerry Zhang for details on Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse’s free-food offerings during the virus outbreak.



https://mylocalradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/Ichiban_Jerry-Zhang.mp3



The Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse team is also generously offiering to help the elderly in the community with grocery delivery. Call 307-789-8888 and they will see what they have and what thei team can do to help.