DENVER, Colo. (AP) – A federal report has shown fewer people in Colorado and Wyoming were arrested or deported this year for living illegally in the United States compared with last year.

The Denver Post reported that the report released Wednesday showed about 3,100 people were deported and about 2,400 people were arrested from the two states compared to last year.

Officials say that shows about 130 less people were deported and about 350 less people were arrested compared to last year.

Immigration officials attribute the decline to local sanctuary laws and the diversion of resources to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Source: The Denver Post