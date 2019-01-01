Huntsman, Cox in tight race for GOP nod for Utah governor

Huntsman, Cox in tight race for GOP nod for Utah governor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — The hotly contested four-way GOP primary in the race for Utah governor ended Tuesday, but no winner was immediately declared as vote-counting continued during the coronavirus pandemic.

The other two candidates, Greg Hughes and Thomas Wright, were trailing behind and have since conceded.

Huntsman has touted his international experience while Cox has the backing of incumbent Gov. Gary Herbert, who isn’t running again.

Meanwhile, Republicans chose conservative former NFL player Burgess Owens to challenge the state’s lone Congressional Democrat in November.