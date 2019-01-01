BOISE, Idaho | By REBECCA BOONE (AP) — More than 1,000 protesters gathered at the Idaho Statehouse Friday afternoon in defiance of Gov. Brad Little’s extension of the statewide stay-at-home order.

Little announced Wednesday that the order would extend to the end of April in the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In response, members of libertarian, gun-rights and anti-vaccine groups gathered at Capitol waving flags and holding signs in an effort to push back against the order. Many were standing shoulder-to-shoulder and few were wearing masks.

Similar protests have been held across the country, in states like Virginia, Texas and Oregon.