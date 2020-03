How to keep your grocery shopping and food takeout items sanitary as possible

This video made by Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, a family physician from Grand Rapids, MI., with 20 years experience, offers tips on handling/disinfecting practices to help keep your grocery foods and takeout items as safe and sanitary as possible during the current pandemic.

____

Video & Photo: Jeffrey VanWingen | via YouTube