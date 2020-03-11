SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent out a letter on Wednesday March 11, to alert all church members to significant changes to the format of its April 2020 General Conference.

In the letter, the LDS Church addressed concern over the global spread of the illness caused by COVID-19.

The letter states, that after counseling with worldwide governmental, ecclesiastical, and medical leaders, church leaders decided to limit attendance at the upcoming conference and to consolidate all five sessions of the conference to the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

“We want to be good global citizens and do what we can to control this contagious illness. We are most grateful for the many who are working tirelessly to address this health hazard. We pray for them and for all who may be suffering.” the release stated.

Perhaps more importantly, changes have been made to who will be permitted on-site at the Conference Center.

Only those vital to the production of the conference proceedings will be allowed on-site, at the Conference Center, such as: General authorities, general officers and their spouses, musicians, choirs, technicians, and others will participate as assigned. The public will not be admitted in the Conference Center, or in stake centers or meetinghouses in areas where contagion is a concern. Proceedings of the conference will be distributed digitally throughout the world via technology.

“We live in a remarkable age. The Lord has blessed us with the technology and capacity to participate in and receive messages from Church leaders in all parts of the world.” the letter stated.