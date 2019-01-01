Ryan Steineckert talks with Tammy Hoffman, owner of the Station on Main in Randolph, about how the current circumstances have changed the way The Station is doing business. Tammy tells us that you can still get your coffee, drinks, pizzas, fried chicken, and deli food to-go or with curbside pickup! They’ve also picked up a few grocery items, like eggs, butter, flour and toilet paper. They’ve been sanitizing/disinfecting the high touch areas and giving out gloves to help keep the community healthy. Tammy and The Station on Main have been missing their usual morning coffee drinkers and their dine-in customers, and can’t wait to see them again in the future!