BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Legislation preventing transgender women from participating in sports that align with their gender identity is heading to the House.

The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday approved the bill by Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt.

She says the legislation is needed because athletes who are genetically male have physical advantages over females and can limit female opportunities in sports. Opponents say it unconstitutionally discriminates against transgender women and will subject female athletes to invasive tests so they can participate in sports.

The legislation would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities.