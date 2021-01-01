BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — A House panel has approved Senate changes to a bill trimming a governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power.

The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday approved two modest changes to the bill made in the Senate.

Lawmakers are taking aim at rules intended to stem the pandemic, like limiting gatherings and nonessential travel, as well as a governor’s authority during localized natural disasters such as wildfires and floods.

Another bill already sent to the governor targets a governor’s emergency powers during human-made events, such as a terrorist attack.

The bill approved by the House panel now goes to the full House and, if approved, will go to the governor.