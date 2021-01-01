BOISE, IDAHO | By REBECCA BOONE (AP) — A proposed law that would allow state agencies to skip the Idaho attorney general’s office to instead hire more expensive private-practice attorneys whenever they choose overwhelmingly passed the Idaho House on Wednesday.

The legislation, sponsored by Republican Nampa Reps. Bruce Skaug and John Vander Woude, passed on a 54-15 vote and now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Supporters of the legislation contend the attorney general’s office frequently interprets the law contrary to the opinion lawmakers want to hear, and agencies should be able to shop around for lawyers.

Opponents say shopping around at private law firms for potentially unsound legal opinions will cost taxpayers money.