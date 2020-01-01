PROVO, Utah (AP) — The home of elected Utah Gov. Spencer Cox became the site of a demonstration over the weekend where several residents gathered to protest against how the coronavirus has been handled in the past few weeks.

The Daily Herald reported that 60 demonstrators went to Cox’s home in Sanpete County on Sunday afternoon to protest against Republicans Gov. Gary Herbert and the governor-elect.

The protest comes as Herbert implemented a statewide mask mandate last week to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Demonstrators also gathered at Herbert’s home in Orem multiple times in the past week.

The protest was peaceful. It is unclear how long the protest lasted.

_____

Source: The Daily Herald