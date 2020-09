Direct Care Professionals – Mountain Regional Services, Inc.

Mountain Regional Services, Inc. is accepting applications for direct care professionals. Starting pay up to $11 per hour plus sign-on bonus. Excellent benefits available including medical/dental, generous paid leave, retirement plan. Must be at least 18 years of age, background check/drug screen required. Apply online at www.mrsi.org or in person at 50 Allegiance Circle in Evanston. Phone number is 789-3710.