UTAH (AP) – A new report says the high school graduation rate in Utah this year has increased for the seventh consecutive year.

The state Board of Education has released data Monday stating that 43,500 students graduated from district and charter high schools representing about 90% who entered as freshmen four years earlier.

Board officials say the overall graduation rate increased since last year and is up by more than 3% in the past five years.

Officials say the lowest graduation rates were among students who are economically disadvantaged, English learners and students with disabilities.