BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials say a person in eastern Idaho’s Madison County has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of known Idaho coronavirus cases to eight.

Two other cases were also announced Tuesday — one in Ada County and one in Blaine County.

Investigators are still working to determine how some of the Idaho patients contracted the illness.

So far all of the confirmed Idaho cases have been in Ada, Blaine, Madison and Teton counties.