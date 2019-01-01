Health official: 63.5% of Idaho adults are overweight

Health official: 63.5% of Idaho adults are overweight

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – An official with Idaho’s public health districts says 63.5% of adults in the state are overweight.

Russell Duke also told the Legislature’s budget-setting committee Friday that 30% of third graders are overweight and risk early problems with diabetes and high blood pressure.

Duke also says 250,000 adults in Idaho smoke, and that vaping has overtaken smoking among young people. D

uke was before the committee representing the state’s seven health districts.

The districts are seeking a budget of about $13 million, about $2.5 million more than recommended by Republican Gov. Brad Little. The districts work to prevent disease, premature death and to promote healthy lifestyles.