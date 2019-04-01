JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – Investigators in Wyoming have reported a possible poaching case after someone found a deer without its head wrapped in a black plastic bag.

Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Tuesday that the carcass was found along Ski Hill Road about 3 miles from Alta.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials say Jackson Game Warden Kyle Lash performed a necropsy on the mule deer in December, but it was too decomposed to take any samples for disease testing.

Officials say it appears the headless deer was there for a few weeks. An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say anyone with information is encouraged to call the state wildlife department.