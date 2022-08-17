CHEYENNE, WYO. – Harriet Hageman’s campaign ended up having a short night as primary election results began pouring in from across the state. Liz Cheney ended up conceding the race just before 8:30 p.m., as it was clear that Hageman was headed for a decisive win.

Hageman soundly defeated Cheney in nearly all Wyoming counties, except for Albany and Teton counties.

Hageman stated that endorsements from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans helped to propel her to a primary election victory.

According to Wyoming Public Media, Hageman told the crowd during her victory speech that she intends to protect water rights, property rights, and constitutional rights if she is victorious over Democratic challenger, Lynnette Greybull, in November’s General Election.