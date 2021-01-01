SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has made her recommendation about whether to reverse former President Donald Trump’s decision to downsize two sprawling national monuments in Utah. But details on her decision have not been released.

A court filing Thursday in a legal battle that began more than three years ago shows the Interior Department gave the report to President Joe Biden on Wednesday. It doesn’t say what the report contains.

Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz has declined to provide any information about the report. Haaland traveled to Utah in April as she became the latest cabinet official to step into a long-running public lands tug-of-war.