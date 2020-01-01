CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Campgrounds at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming are expected to begin using an online reservation system later this month.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported campgrounds on the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway will also begin taking reservations online beginning Jan. 26.

The National Park Service says campgrounds in the park near Jackson previously operated on a first-come, first-served basis. The change to an advanced reservation system is expected to make accessing the campgrounds and the park easier by eliminating visitor worry over securing campsites.

The system is also expected to mitigate traffic congestion and eliminate long lines.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune