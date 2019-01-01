JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park officials have ended an effort to kill off the park’s nonnative mountain goats for now.

Volunteer hunters killed 43 goats over six weeks before an accumulation of snow made hunter safety a concern and officials ended the hunt a couple weeks sooner than planned.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports park officials want to eradicate the 100 or so goats because they compete with a population of about 100 bighorn sheep for habitat and can spread disease to the native sheep.

Park officials switched to using hunters on the ground after shooting the goats from a helicopter drew criticism last winter.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide