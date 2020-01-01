Governor says Wyoming will fight any Biden administration regulations on energy

CHEYENNE, WYO. | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says the state will push back against any federal regulations brought by the Biden administration that hinder development of fossil fuels and other resources.

Gordon spoke to state lawmakers kicking off their annual session Tuesday.

Gordon said in a video address there is “good reason” to think President-elect Joe Biden’s administration will dampen the outlook for Wyoming’s energy industry.

Gordon says he’s nonetheless hopeful the administration recognizes the importance of U.S. energy production and independence.

Due to the coronavirus, state lawmakers met partly online and partly in person for an afternoon before adjourning until Jan. 27.