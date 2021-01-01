CHEYENNE, WYO. | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — The governor of Wyoming, the top coal-mining state in the nation, is setting a goal of capturing more carbon dioxide than the state emits. Gov. Mark Gordon outlined the plan Tuesday in his state of the state address.

Gordon calls for more use of hydrogen to fuel vehicles and more research into capturing greenhouse gases so they don’t get into the atmosphere.

A Republican, Gordon is criticizing plans taking shape under President Joe Biden intended to limit climate change, calling them more like science fiction than science.

Gordon is optimistic better times lie ahead for Wyoming after the pandemic and economic turmoil.