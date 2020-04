Governor Gordon to hold media briefing ahead of expiration of existing public health orders

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, April 28. The Governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the public health orders set to expire April 30th.

The media briefing can be viewed live on Wyoming PBS’ Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.