CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon continues to get needed resources out to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts in Wyoming. Congress allocated Wyoming $1.25 billion as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the State Legislature passed new laws guiding how that money can be spent. To date Governor Gordon has allocated $210 million to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is all hands on deck time. We are working diligently to get CARES dollars directly to those who need it the most– the people, businesses and charitable organizations of Wyoming,” Governor Gordon said.

The state has distributed $100 million to fund the Wyoming Business Council’s Business Interruption Stipend Program; $30 million to expand the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity and assist counties with contact tracing efforts; $15 million to establish an eviction prevention program administered by the Wyoming Community Development Authority; $25 million to reimburse local governments for COVID-19 related expenses; $26 million to the University of Wyoming for its reopening plan; $7 million to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for businesses and state government, and $7 million to the courts for the safe operation of the judicial system.

The Governor expects another $100 million to go out soon to support Wyoming schools and their reopening, expand the business relief program, keep unemployment costs down, support community colleges in their reopening, and further expand the state’s testing capacity.