IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a proclamation on Monday, establishing September 14 as Idaho Missing Person’s Day. The goal is to raise awareness of Idaho’s 165 missing persons who are currently in the states’ centralized database, whose disappearances range from runaways to abductions.

The Idaho State Police who operate the missing persons clearninghouse also announced the launch of a Facebook and Twitter account, alongside Governor Little’s proclamation.

The Idaho Missing Person’s Clearinghouse was established in 1999 to help authorities better organize the information surrounding the missing persons across Idaho.

“For families of missing persons, it’s agonizing under any circumstance,” said Tanea Parmenter, Manager of the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse. “Those families, law enforcement, and local media have asked for an easier, faster way to share information on missing persons. These new social media pages and the CodeRED app are the way to do that,” Parmenter added in a press release.