CHEYENNE, Wyo. | By MEAD GRUVER and JAMES ANDERSON (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has won Wyoming’s Republican primary as he seeks a second term. Gordon defeated Brent Bien of Sheridan and Rex Rammell of Rock Springs on Tuesday and is expected to easily win in November’s election. In more competitive Republican primary races, state Rep. Chuck Gray, of Casper, defeated Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the secretary of state nomination. And Megan Degenfelder of Laramie defeated incumbent and recent appointee Brian Schroeder in the primary for state superintendent. Treasurer Curt Meier defeated a Republican primary challenge from Bill Gallop of Cheyenne. Republican Auditor Kristi Racines, of Cheyenne, was unopposed for a second term.