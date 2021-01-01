CHEYENNE, WYO. – Governor Mark Gordon led a coalition of 17 Republican Governors urging President Joe Biden to withdraw an Executive Order that bans new oil and gas development on federal land and in offshore waters.

In the letter, Governor Gordon and his fellow Governors stress the negative economic effect of the ban on western states with large tracts of federal land. The Order has the effect of “chasing away capital investment for long-term economic growth and undermining public services, public conservation, public safety, public education, and more.”

Governor Gordon also emphasized the importance of the high-paying jobs created by the energy industry, as well as the impact of the order on energy independence and grid stability. The Governors were unified in their support for an “all of the above energy approach” and said that “As governors, we believe that solutions come from innovation, not regulation” stressing state primacy for emission standards.

“You began your presidency with calls for unity, specifically to end the divide that pits urban versus rural, and as Republican leaders, we stand ready to work with your Administration to advance our states and country,” the letter reads. “In contrast, the lack of consultation with our states demonstrated by Executive Order 14008 is alarming, showing disregard for the citizens we serve and the businesses that employ them and keep our country running and our nation secure.”

This letter is part of Governor Gordon’s continued coordinated effort to protect Wyoming citizens and industries from overreaching Federal actions. Last week, the Governor informed Federal officials that he is prepared to take all necessary actions to protect Wyoming from unilateral actions targeting and crippling our energy industries.

Joining Governor Gordon in signing the letter were Governors Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Doug Ducey (AZ), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT).