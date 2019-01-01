SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — A competitive four-way contest for the GOP nomination in the Utah governor’s race ends Tuesday as the final mail-in ballots are sent on their way. That much-discussed race is far from the only one on the ballot.

Republicans will choose a candidate to challenge the state’s lone congressional Democrat and whether to keep the incumbent state attorney general as their nominee.

Meanwhile, northern Utah voters are weighing their choices in the wide-open race to replace retiring longtime Congressman Rob Bishop.

This Election Day will be run with no traditional polling places, though voters can choose drive-thru voting or postmark ballots on Election Day.