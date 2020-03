Jake Hibbard talks with Glade Erickson, Owner/Operator of Bridger Valley Motor in Lyman. Glade talks about the services they continue to provide their customers, including full-auto repair, oil changes, tire repair, wheel alignments, etc. Glade also mentions some issues with nails on roadways in the Bridger Valley area, and reminds us that the 24/7 towing services continue, with some precautions taken.