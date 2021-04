GIRLS SOCCER: EVANSTON VS KELLY WALSH (4-24-21)

GIRLS SOCCER: EVANSTON VS KELLY WALSH (4-24-21)

Game Date: Saturday April, 24, 2021

Game Time: Kick Off @ 11:30 AM, Pregame @ 11:10 AM

Game Location: Evanston City Field, Evanston, WY

Play by Play: Elan Olliff