GAME DAY: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020 –

LOCATION: RICH HIGH SCHOOL – RANDOLPH, UTAH –

TIME: PRE-GAME @ 4:50 PM – TIPOFF @ 5:30 PM – (LADIES FIRST, BOYS TO FOLLOW)

LISTEN LIVE ON 98.3FM KADQ OR WATCH LIVE AT MYLOCALRADIO.COM/EVANSTON –

PLAY-BY-PLAY: RYAN STEINECKERT –