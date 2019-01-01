Getting healthcare in rural Idaho areas could become easier

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho residents in rural areas would have easier access to healthcare under proposed legislation removing some barriers to using email and other means.

The House Health and Welfare Committee voted Thursday to send to the full House the legislation that removes a requirement that two-way audio and visual be used.

Backers say the legislation will allow residents in rural areas with poor cellphone and internet service to more easily communicate with doctors.

Those opposed say the new system does not create enough of a patient-doctor relationship to provide good medical care.