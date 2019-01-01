RANDOLPH, Utah – A gasoline tanker rolled on State Route 16 near Randolph, Thursday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 10:51 a.m. near mile marker 19 of SR-16.

The tanker traveling southbound was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

The driver sustained critical injuries. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported by air to an area hospital.

An estimated 6,000 gallons of fuel did leak from the wreckage and the roadway was closed to traffic for cleanup.