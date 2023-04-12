Game Over – The 2023 KNYN / KADQ Easter Egg has been found!

The Easter Egg in the 2023 KNYN / KADQ Easter Egg Hunt has been found! The prized egg was found by Ryker Zuelsdorff. He gathered the clues from participating businesses, followed the trail, and has been rewarded with $500! Ryker found the egg on Tuesday morning, taped to the back of a sign by the ice ponds.

Clue #1 Red – Clue #2 Orange – Clue #3 Workout – Clue #4 USA – Clue #5 Lights

Clue #6 Green – Clue #7 Blue – Clue #8 Arts – Clue #9 Protect – Clue #10 Pioneer

Clue #11 Kiosk – Clue #12 Clean – Clue #13 Health

Behind the pavilion, between the walking track and the river there is a colorful sign that talks about keeping your boat dry and clean so you don’t introduce unwanted mussels into the water. There is a workout station about ten feet west of the sign, USA – is on a flag about Tree City USA, Lights – around the pavilion, Arts – a word on the sign, Protect – a word on the sign, Pioneer – a word on the sign, Kiosk – about twenty feet east, Clean – a work on the sign, Health – the walking path.

A big thank you to the participating sponsors who helped bring the FUN to Evanston!:

Thank you for playing along and we hope you enjoyed this year’s hunt! Congratulations again to this year’s winner Ryker Zuelsdorff.