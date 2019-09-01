CHEYENNE – Grab your rod, choose a bait and head to the water. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently stocked 6,000 channel catfish into 19 community fishing ponds statewide. The fish are considered “jumbo-sized” at 13 to 14-inches and make great table fare.

The catfish come from the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk from their in-house aquaculture program. It is the first time Game and Fish has worked with the Women’s Center aquaculture facility to raise and provide fish for the state, and the collaboration has benefits for anglers.

“Game and Fish doesn’t have a cool and warm water fish hatchery — our fish culture facilities are primarily supplied by colder water sources which make them great for raising trout,” said Guy Campbell, Game and Fish fish culture supervisor. “With the Women’s Center, there was a unique opportunity for them to raise a warm water fish to benefit anglers.”

Typically, cool and warm water fish, such as catfish, stocked in Wyoming are acquired by fish trades with other states.

The jumbo catfish were stocked at:

Sloans Lake, Cheyenne – 1500 fish

Minnehaha, Cheyenne – 750 fish

Rock Lake, Wheatland – 750 fish

Festo Lake, Wheatland – 500 fish

Gillette Lake, Gillette – 250 fish

Panther Pond, Wright – 200 fish

Sundance Fairgrounds, Sundance – 200 fish

Mavrakis Pond, Sheridan – 175 fish

Ranchester Community, Ranchester – 175 fish

Basin Water Plant, Basin – 380 fish

South Worland, Worland – 400 fish

Big Bend 5, Riverton – 100 fish

Big Bend 6, Riverton – 200 fish

Yesness, Casper – 250 fish

Fairgrounds Pond 1, Rock Springs – 30 fish

Fairgrounds Pond 2, Rock Springs – 50 fish

Rock Springs Pond, Rock Springs – 30 fish

Diamondville Pond, Diamondville – 30 fish

Lyman City Pond, Lyman – 30 fish

Campbell says the catfish acquired from the Women’s Center are much larger than the typical stocking size.

“These jumbo catfish will create an instant summer fishery,” Campbell said.

Fishing licenses are available online, from Game and Fish regional offices and community license selling agents. Kids under 14 fish for free; nonresident youth under 14 must fish with a licensed adult.