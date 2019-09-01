CHEYENNE – Grab your rod, choose a bait and head to the water. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently stocked 6,000 channel catfish into 19 community fishing ponds statewide. The fish are considered “jumbo-sized” at 13 to 14-inches and make great table fare.
The catfish come from the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk from their in-house aquaculture program. It is the first time Game and Fish has worked with the Women’s Center aquaculture facility to raise and provide fish for the state, and the collaboration has benefits for anglers.
“Game and Fish doesn’t have a cool and warm water fish hatchery — our fish culture facilities are primarily supplied by colder water sources which make them great for raising trout,” said Guy Campbell, Game and Fish fish culture supervisor. “With the Women’s Center, there was a unique opportunity for them to raise a warm water fish to benefit anglers.”
Typically, cool and warm water fish, such as catfish, stocked in Wyoming are acquired by fish trades with other states.
The jumbo catfish were stocked at:
Sloans Lake, Cheyenne – 1500 fish
Minnehaha, Cheyenne – 750 fish
Rock Lake, Wheatland – 750 fish
Festo Lake, Wheatland – 500 fish
Gillette Lake, Gillette – 250 fish
Panther Pond, Wright – 200 fish
Sundance Fairgrounds, Sundance – 200 fish
Mavrakis Pond, Sheridan – 175 fish
Ranchester Community, Ranchester – 175 fish
Basin Water Plant, Basin – 380 fish
South Worland, Worland – 400 fish
Big Bend 5, Riverton – 100 fish
Big Bend 6, Riverton – 200 fish
Yesness, Casper – 250 fish
Fairgrounds Pond 1, Rock Springs – 30 fish
Fairgrounds Pond 2, Rock Springs – 50 fish
Rock Springs Pond, Rock Springs – 30 fish
Diamondville Pond, Diamondville – 30 fish
Lyman City Pond, Lyman – 30 fish
Campbell says the catfish acquired from the Women’s Center are much larger than the typical stocking size.
“These jumbo catfish will create an instant summer fishery,” Campbell said.
Fishing licenses are available online, from Game and Fish regional offices and community license selling agents. Kids under 14 fish for free; nonresident youth under 14 must fish with a licensed adult.