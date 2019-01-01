CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming lawmakers propose to expand the role of a commission that oversees horse racing to include regulating all for-profit gambling.

The new gambling commission, currently called the Pari-Mutuel Commission, would regulate everything from games of skill to bingo halls. The law would exclude nonprofit organizations such as the Boy Scouts or National Rifle Association that rely on games like bingo to raise money.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports such groups would still have to report gambling proceeds to the state.

The Joint Committee on Travel, Recreation and Cultural Resources voted 11-2 on Jan. 30 to advance the bill for possible consideration by the full Legislature in the month ahead.

