RIGBY, Idaho – A fugitive is on the run after a high-speed chase in Madison and Fremont Counties Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit heading southbound on Hwy 20 from Madison County. The driver of the car, 30-year-old Robbee Rust Williams Williams, was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 20 toward Rigby, according to the Rigby Police Department.

More law enforcement joined in the high-speed chase. Jefferson County Deputies were able to successfully spike the vehicle as the suspect continued southbound. Shortly after that the suspect vehicle stopped on Hwy 20 @ 321 and the driver fled on foot.

Law Enforcement from Rigby PD, Jefferson County SO, Idaho State Police, Madison County SO and Idaho Falls K-9 began to search the area in an attempt to locate the suspect. After several hours the search was called off.

Williams has several outstanding Felony and Misdemeanor Warrants for his arrest. Additional charges are pending at this time.

Anyone with information on the location of Robbee is urged to contact local law enforcement immediately.