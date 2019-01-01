EVANSTON, Wyo. – As of Friday morning the Painter Fire located northeast of Evanston near the Painter Gas Plant remains at about 45% containment.

A few active spots remain on the fire. Work is being done on those spots ahead of the winds forecasted for this afternoon. The plan is to increase containment by the end of the day and ensure fire stays within the perimeter.

No air resources are planned for today, unless winds cause problems this afternoon.

After GPS mapping concluded the official acreage of this fire is 605 acres across BLM and private ground.

The Painter Fire sparked late Wednesday afternoon and grew from around 500 acres to what was estimated to be 600-700 acres by 10 p.m. Air support was integral in slowing the progress of this fire.

65 total personnel remain on scene. Resources working the fire are from Uinta County, Rock Springs, Worland, Oregon, Minnesota and Wisconsin.