SALT LAKE CITY | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — The parents of a University of Utah student killed on campus by an ex-boyfriend say they feel a fresh sense of betrayal after new allegations surfaced that a police officer investigating her report kept explicit photos that were intended as evidence.

Lauren McCluskey’s mother said Monday that the officer used her daughter’s likeness for enjoyment rather than helping her case.

Lawyers for the family from Washington state say the information will expand the scope of a $56 million negligence lawsuit filed against the university.

University officials have acknowledged mistakes but maintained the 2018 death could not have been stopped.