CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Four additional coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Wyoming according to a Monday press release from the Wyoming Department of Health. The deaths occurred in Natrona and Sheridan counties and involved Wyoming residents who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

These deaths included:

An older adult woman in Natrona County with health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. She had not been hospitalized.

An older adult Sheridan County man, also with higher-risk health conditions, died recently. He had been hospitalized.

An older adult Sheridan County man, also with higher-risk health conditions. He had not been hospitalized.

An older adult woman from Sheridan County, who died in August after being exposed to the virus in an out-of-state, long-term care facility.

According to the release, deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states.

If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

There have now been 46 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming with a total of 3,723 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began.