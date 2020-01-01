YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK (AP) – Yellowstone National Park plans to restore historic buildings in Fort Yellowstone, a U.S. Army camp built in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the army administered the park.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that park staff will draw on federal funds in the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act to rehabilitate structures at Fort Yellowstone in 2021.

The park spent nearly $1 million this year to stabilize the buildings, which are located in the northwest part of the park and currently serve as park headquarters and employee housing.

Fort Yellowstone is part of the Mammoth Hot Springs Historic District, an old hot springs formation.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide