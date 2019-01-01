CODY, Wyo. (AP) – A Montana food distributor reached a settlement with a former Wyoming Highway Patrol officer stemming from a 2015 collision that forced the trooper into medical retirement from field duty.

The Cody Enterprise reported Monday that Sysco Montana notified a district judge on Dec. 23 that the case was settled with Rodney Miears. Terms of the settlement are confidential.

Officials say Miears sued Sysco Montana for negligence after he was left with lifelong injuries from the crash.

Sysco denies it caused the accident and blames the truck driver. Miears declined to comment.

He still works for the department as a tow and recovery coordinator.

Source: The Cody Enterprise