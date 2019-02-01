SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) – After her daughter asked for a Barbie, University of Utah forest ecologist Nalini Nadkarni decided to re-fashion the iconic dolls as a scientist-explorer in rubber boots rather than high heels.

Nadkarni said Barbie-maker Mattel wasn’t interested in the idea then, so she decided to redo dolls herself.

After 15 years, Mattel began working to create a new line of scientist Barbies, last year, and Nadkarni joined a team of female scientists advising the company.

She believes Mattel’s investment in the dolls reflects a broader cultural shift toward recognizing women in science, math and technology that could spark an appreciation for science among kids.

Sales of the new science themed Barbie doll began in the summer.

As a thank-you, Mattel sent Nadkarni a one-of-a-kind doll, which resembled herself – with tree-climbing gear and full dark hair woven with strands of white.