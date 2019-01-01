EVANSTON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Food Truck will be back in Evanston on Saturday, August 29th.

Food distribution begins at 1 p.m., at Crossroads New Life Curch located at 101 Commerce Drive.

Please use Commerce Road way as NO ACCESS will be given via Constitution Drive or Wasatch Road. (You can access the appropriate road way via Main Street past the Roundhouse, following Union Drive to Commerce Road.)

You will receive one bundle (approximately 80 lbs.) of food per household including non-perishable items, produce, meat and dairy.

Your vehicle MUST have space for the food prior to food pickup – workers will be unable to move items for you.