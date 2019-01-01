The Northern Arapaho Tribe announced the first case of COVID-19 on the Wind River Reservation, Saturday morning.

Wind River Family and Community Health Center, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Paul J Ebbert released a statement in a post to Facebook.

It read as follows:

“As you may or may not know we have had our first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Wind River Reservation. This case is related to the first case that originated in Lander. As we investigate this case and hear more about the other cases in the county we have good reason to believe that there are many more cases in the community.

There is no cure and no treatment for this virus. It can be deadly especially to elders and to those with other chronic diseases. The only way to protect yourself your family and especially our elders is for people to avoid getting the disease. in addition to frequent and proper hand-washing, social distancing which is staying 6 feet away from other people, not shaking hands, not touching your face you covering your mouth when you cough preferably with a Kleenex that you can throw away or with your elbow the most important thing that everyone can do is to not be around other people as much as possible.