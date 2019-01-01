CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming State Forestry Division (WSFD) in coordination with the two other States and five Wyoming County/City Fire Organizations, dispatched a Strike Teams of fire engines to support the State of Oregon in its fire resources needs.

Seven wildland fire engines and three support vehicles with 27 firefighters headed to the Echo Mountain Fire in western Oregon. The States of Kansas, South Dakota and Wyoming each contributed one engine and Jackson Hole Fire and EMS, Fremont County, Campbell County and Rock Springs City Fire Department also sent one engine each. The Strike Team Leaders were provided by Sublette County Unified Fire and WSFD.

This force was assembled utilizing the Great Plains Interstate Compact with allows for rapid deployment of State and County resources. The Strike Team will be on assignment for approximately 18 days to help Oregon fight its numerous fires across the State. “No single State or agency has all the resources needed to deal with fires of this magnitude,” said Wyoming State Forester Bill Crapser. “Wyoming has received lots of resources over the years from other States, and are glad that we are able to send support to them when needed.”