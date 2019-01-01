SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Sam Gordon was the only girl in a tackle football league when she started playing the game at 9 years old. The Utah high school student has loved the grace and adrenaline of football since she was a kid.

She felt supported by her male teammates but faced skepticism by opposing players and their parents.

Millions viewed videos of her playing and that catapulted the now 17-year-old Gordon to a place in the country’s most popular sport, including the ESPN awards and Super Bowl commercials. But very few other women have gotten a toehold in the sport.

Now, Gordon hopes she can give girls a chance to play on female-only high school teams through a lawsuit.