LAS VEGAS, NV. | Midvale, Utah (AP) – The Federal Trade Commission says operators of a Utah-based work-from-home scheme will pay more than $1.4 million to settle a complaint they used spam emails, fake celebrity endorsements and bogus news stories to sell their products.

The FTC said Monday that Effen Ads LLC, its owners and an affiliate marketing network racked up more than 50,000 orders from 2015 to 2017 at a typical cost of $97.

Effen Ads was a Nevada company with addresses in Midvale and Draper, Utah.

The settlement bans the company’s owners from any similar business.